Toulouse Olympique boss on Super League survival chances and new signings

Sylvain Houles insists that Toulouse Olympique still have a shot at Super League survival but admits more signings will likely be needed.

Their chances of competing to avoid the drop took a heavy blow when they suffered a fifth consecutive defeat on Friday at Wakefield Trinity, another side who were yet to earn a win this season, and Houles admitted it was a backward step from the previous week when they pushed Wigan Warriors so close.

With champions St Helens next up at home on Saturday, things are not going to get any easier for the Olympians, but coach Houles believes they can bounce back from last week’s setback and fight for survival.

“Of course, otherwise we wouldn’t be here,” he said. “It’s about building and learning.

“That’s where we’re disappointed because the lesson today was there. What we needed to do, we knew about it.

“It’s a competition where there are some big teams but there’s points to play, there are still 22 games and 44 points. There’s a long way, it’s a long season.

“We’re confident. I like what the players are doing, they fight for each other.

“But at the end of the day a win will be good for the heads and for the spirit. That’s what we need.”

Some extra bodies wouldn’t go amiss either as they target those elusive first Super League points, and Houles says they will “probably” bring more signings in.

“But I was happy with the team we fielded today and in the last three weeks,” he added.

“We made a few changes, and we’ve got a young team. We are probably the oldest squad in Super League, but the team that’s playing now is a young team, and I like what I see in the spirit.

“But we’re always in the market. There are not many players available but if there’s the right players we will go for it.”

