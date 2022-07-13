Sir Lindsay Hoyle appointed to big RFL role

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, will succeed Clare Balding CBE as president of the RFL.

The honorary position has been held by Balding since July 2020 but Sir Lindsay, who is the MP for Chorley and a Warrington Wolves fan, will take over in December and serve through 2023.

“I have been a Rugby League fan all my life – I think it’s an absolutely fantastic sport – so it is a real honour to be asked to be RFL president,” he said.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer added: “Clare Balding will be a tough act to follow so we are thrilled that in Sir Lindsay, we have such a worthy successor.”

Meanwhile Sue Taylor, the chair of the British Amateur Rugby League Association (BARLA), has today begun an 18-month term as vice-president.

She replaces Mike Smith, who will take a new role as deputy vice-president for the next six months.