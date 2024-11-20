Catalans Dragons agree new flight partnership for all travelling Super League clubs

Ahead of the 2025 Super League fixture release, Catalans Dragons have announced a new partnership with Destination Sport Travel.

The multi-year partnership will see Destination Sport Travel arrange the club’s team travel requirements, whilst also handling flights for every Super League opponent for their away fixtures in Perpignan.

A global leader in sports travel management, Destination Sport Travel is uniquely placed to support the travel requirements of Catalans Dragons and visiting clubs thanks to its global network of staff operating in key territories including France and the UK.

Destination Sport Travel works on behalf of 45+ elite sports organisations including professional teams, governing bodies and global federations. As the official travel partner of Rugby League Commercial and with prior experience handling travel for teams travelling to face Catalans Dragons, Destination Sport Travel bring an existing understanding of rugby league team requirements.

Catalans Dragons chief executive Sébastien Munoz said: “We are very pleased to sign this partnership with Destination Sport Travel, a leader in the organization and management of sports travel.

“Managing trips and all the inherent logistics, both for our team and for opposing teams, will be a crucial challenge from the 2025 season. Destination Sport Travel shares our vision of excellence and professionalism.

“Thanks to their expertise, we will be able to fully focus on our on-field performance, with the assurance that our travel arrangements are handled efficiently by a specialist. We thank Destination Sport Travel for their trust and commitment by our side.”

Managing Director of Destination Sport Travel, Rob Slawson, added: “We are delighted to become the travel partner of Catalans Dragons to support the club’s frequent travel into the UK, along with arrangements for every visiting club into Perpignan.

“This appointment showcases the unique ability of Destination Sport Travel to service complex sports travel requirements, with our local teams in France and UK set to provide a valuable resource.

“We look forward to utilising our experience, knowledge and supplier relationships to provide a best-in-class service to Catalans Dragons and each visiting team.”

