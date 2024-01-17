Catalans Dragons announce 2024 Super League squad numbers with six new signings

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Steve McNamara has announced his side’s squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season.
Six new signings are included in the 2024 squad with Jayden Nikorima wear the number 6, Théo Fages takes the number 7 and Tariq Sims the number 11. Bayley Sironen has been given the number 15, Chris Satae the number 20 and Jordan Abdull the number 27.
Arthur Romano moves up to the number 3 shirt.
Ugo Tison, Tanguy Zenon and Loan Castano remain in the squad ahead of the upcoming season.
The full Catalans Dragons’ 27-man squad
1. Arthur Mourgue
2. Tom Davies
3. Arthur Romano
4. Matthieu Laguerre
5. Fouad Yaha
6. Jayden Nikorama
7. Théo Fages
8. Mike McMeeken
9. Micky McIlorum
10. Julian Bousquet
11. Tariq Sims
12. Paul Séguier
13. Benjamin Garcia
14. Alrix Da Costa
15. Bayley Sironen
16. Romain Navarrete
17. César Rougé
18. Ugo Tison
19. Tanguy Zenon
20. Chris Satae
21. Matt Ikuvalu
22. Siua Taukeiaho
23. Jordan Dezaria
24. Tom Johnstone
25. Loan Castano
26. Manu Ma’u
27. Jordan Abdull
