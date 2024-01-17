Catalans Dragons announce 2024 Super League squad numbers with six new signings

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Steve McNamara has announced his side’s squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season.

Six new signings are included in the 2024 squad with Jayden Nikorima wear the number 6, Théo Fages takes the number 7 and Tariq Sims the number 11. Bayley Sironen has been given the number 15, Chris Satae the number 20 and Jordan Abdull the number 27.

Arthur Romano moves up to the number 3 shirt.

Ugo Tison, Tanguy Zenon and Loan Castano remain in the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The full Catalans Dragons’ 27-man squad

1. Arthur Mourgue

2. Tom Davies

3. Arthur Romano

4. Matthieu Laguerre

5. Fouad Yaha

6. Jayden Nikorama

7. Théo Fages

8. Mike McMeeken

9. Micky McIlorum

10. Julian Bousquet

11. Tariq Sims

12. Paul Séguier

13. Benjamin Garcia

14. Alrix Da Costa

15. Bayley Sironen

16. Romain Navarrete

17. César Rougé

18. Ugo Tison

19. Tanguy Zenon

20. Chris Satae

21. Matt Ikuvalu

22. Siua Taukeiaho

23. Jordan Dezaria

24. Tom Johnstone

25. Loan Castano

26. Manu Ma’u

27. Jordan Abdull

