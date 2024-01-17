Lee Kershaw on Leeds Rhinos spell and whether there was a chance he would stay at the Super League club

LONDON BRONCOS trialist Lee Kershaw has revealed that there was no chance that he would sign permanently for Leeds Rhinos, despite spending four weeks at the club over the Christmas period.

Kershaw, 24, left Wakefield Trinity at the end of the 2023 Super League season following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

But, having failed to find another Super League club by the time December rolled around, Kershaw began training with the Rhinos.

Of course, such a development meant that the flying winger was being constantly linked with signing a deal with the Headingley outfit.

There was, however, no chance of that ever happening with Leeds head coach Rohan Smith being honest with Kershaw from the outset.

“There was never a chance I’d stay at Leeds, Rohan Smith was honest with me and made it clear there was no room for me on the salary cap on the first day I was there,” Kershaw told League Express.

“They said I can train at the club and that’s all they could do for me at the moment. It was good enough, it kept me fit. I was there for about four weeks which kept me in good shape and that’s what I needed when I didn’t have a club.

“I can’t remember how it came about, it’s been that long! I was speaking to my agent and Leeds said that they couldn’t sign me at the moment. I remember asking my agent: is there anywhere i can go train?

“It was all through the agent and he sorted that out. I was very grateful for the chance to train there, but, no I wasn’t going to stay.”

Kershaw, who made 17 appearances for Wakefield in 2023, is now on trial at London with the hope of signing a permanent deal with the newly-promoted Super League side.

