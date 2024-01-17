Craig Lingard gives latest on Alex Mellor after Castleford Tigers forward appeared to suffer serious-looking injury

CRAIG LINGARD has given the latest on Alex Mellor after the Castleford Tigers forward appeared to suffer a serious-looking injury against Keighley Cougars on Sunday afternoon.

Mellor, who was the Tigers’ vice-captain in 2023, left the field inside the opening 15 minutes in Castleford’s 54-0 thrashing of Keighley.

The second-rower was in agony and on crutches at the end of the game with fears of an MCL tear which would have ruled Mellor out for three months.

However, Lingard and Mellor have breathed a sigh of relief with the injury not as bad as first feared.

“It’s not too bad I think, he has had his scan from the specialist and they’ve confirmed there is no significant tear to his major ligaments so to his ACL, MCL or PCL,” Lingard told League Express.

“It looks like there is a little bit of a crack in the bone in his knee, but we are still looking at weeks rather than months so it’s not as bad as we first feared.

“It’s more positive than negative for us and for Alex.”

