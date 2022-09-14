Catalans Dragons announce departure of nine players

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the departure of nine first-team players following the end of their 2022 season.

The forward trio of Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson and Joe Chan were already known to be leaving, with Kasiano and Dudson heading to Warrington Wolves while youngster Chan has been signed by Melbourne Storm.

But other departures now confirmed include experienced overseas centres Samisoni Langi and Dean Whare, after five and two seasons at Stade Gilbert Brutus respectively.

They are joined out the exit by Benjamin Jullien, the French international second-row who has been at Catalans since 2018.

Three other French players are leaving the club as Corentin Le Cam, Mathieu Cozza and Romain Franco will not see their contracts extended.