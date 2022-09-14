Jamie Jones-Buchanan to switch to new role at Leeds Rhinos

Jamie Jones-Buchanan will step down from Leeds Rhinos’ coaching team at the end of the season to take on a new role at the club.

A legend for his 20-year playing career at Headingley, Jones-Buchanan is currently an assistant coach to the first team and was in interim charge earlier this year before the appointment of Rohan Smith as boss.

But he will leave the coaching staff to take up the newly-created role of Head of Culture, Diversity and Inclusivity.

Leeds say that this will see the 41-year-old “play a vital role within the organisation to evolve the culture and approach to people”.

Jones-Buchanan explained: “When I retired from playing, the original plan was for me to have an involvement across a whole range of departments within the Rhinos as well as starting out on a coaching pathway.

“When the pandemic hit in my first year, that dictated that I could only be with one group so my focus was solely on coaching and being the best version of a coach that I could be.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed that experience and I have been privileged to be a part of the lives of this group of players, especially our young stars who have allowed me to impart on them my knowledge.

“However, I have always been proud to be part of our city and community whether that is through my work with the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Leeds 2023 or a whole myriad of organisations I have had the fortune to meet through the profile I have been able to gain through Rugby League and Leeds Rhinos.

“My new role will allow me, with others, to help shape the future direction of the club but also allow me to go out and engage people with Leeds Rhinos whether that is our men’s or women’s team, our wheelchair, PDRL or LDSL sides or the latest member of the Leeds Rhinos, our netball franchise.

“It is about making sure we are all on board and pushing in the same direction, whether that is the team, the staff at Kirkstall and Headingley, our partners and importantly our fans, to help change lives through sport.

“I am exceptionally grateful for the opportunities Leeds Rhinos has given me throughout my life and now this new role allows me to try and hopefully allow even more people across our city to have the opportunity to be part of the Rhinos.”