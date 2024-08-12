Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara gives his verdict on who should be Huddersfield Giants boss

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

LUKE ROBINSON has been backed for a career as a head coach by his former international boss, Steve McNamara.

Robinson, who made over 200 appearances for Huddersfield as a player and has served as a coach since his retirement in 2015, has been in interim charge of the club since the departure of Ian Watson last month.

The Giants’ deadline for applications for a new head coach passed last Friday, the day Robinson lost a fourth match out of five at the helm.

That came by a single point at the hands of play-off chasing Catalans and their coach McNamara, who handed Robinson five England caps, sees a bright future for the 40-year-old.

“I really like his energy, his passion, his drive,” said McNamara.

“He was an intelligent player and he’s going to be an intelligent coach. He’s passionate about what he does.

“He said he’s not sure how many more nights like that he can cope with – I said you’d better get used to it because you’ve got a long time in front of you as a coach.

“I think he’ll be successful. Whether he gets the job here or not will be somebody else’s decision, but I’m sure at some point he will be a head coach and I look forward to the day that does happen for him. He deserves it.”

Robinson has stated his interest publicly in taking the role on a permanent basis, but Huddersfield say they have received applications from across the world and will consider them in the coming days.

“He has expressed his interest in remaining as Head Coach but understands and agrees that we should explore the marketplace and see what options we have,” said the club’s managing director, Richard Thewlis.

“To date – as you’d expect – we’ve had plenty of names come forwards. The plan will be to meet as a board and narrow the search down then.”

