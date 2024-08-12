Workington Town boss reveals exit as rival move looms

By LORRAINE MARSDEN

ANTHONY MURRAY has confirmed to League Express that he will leave Workington at the end of the season.

The former North Wales and Gloucestershire boss joined the Cumbrian outfit on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 season following their relegation from the Championship and will now move on once that deal expires.

But Murray believes he is leaving the club in a much stronger position than it was when he joined.

“I’ve been offered an opportunity closer to home, so I have decided to take that,” he said.

“It was always an ambition of mine to coach Workington Town so I will be forever grateful to the board of directors who gave me that opportunity.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and got everything I wanted out of it, and now I am looking forward to what’s next.

“I have ticked every box in terms of what I wanted to do and everyone I have worked with have been great.

“I really do think I leave the club in a better position than I joined it in. I came here when they had just been relegated and the financial difficulties the club had faced were well documented.

“It was a complete rebuild for us and three quarters of my squad came from the local community, and that is a highlight of my coaching career so far, that we were able to work with local players to give them an opportunity.

“It’s great to see that they the majority of them are still with the club and have signed contracts for another year.

“That’s testament to them as players and what we’ve done as a coaching team, so I am leaving the club largely Cumbrian-based and that was always my objective in taking the job.”

This announcement will only fuel previous reports that Murray will join Keighley, who sacked coach Matt Foster in July and have yet to name his permanent successor.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast