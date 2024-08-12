Nene Macdonald makes Salford Red Devils pledge in major boost for Super League club

NENE MACDONALD is enjoying his time so much with the Salford Red Devils that he is contemplating staying at the club beyond retirement.

With a four-year deal under his belt, the 30-year-old is likely to retire at the Salford Community Stadium if his form continues in the way it currently has.

The Papua New Guinea international has become one of Super League’s most potent weapons out wide – and he is already making plans in and around the club for the later years.

“I’m hoping I could obviously extend and then even do something after footy for the club, especially for what they have done for me on and off the field,” Macdonald told League Express.

“Me and Kallum Watkins have started a podcast and the club has been nothing but supportive of us doing that.

“I’ve got a lot of mates back home that are doing podcasts and talking about the game. If we can start doing more of that here it will only help grow the game.

“Hearing from players behind the scenes and how they got to where they are, fans really relate to that. We want to branch off slowly into other sports, too.”

So why is Macdonald enjoying his time at Salford so much?

“It’s been great, it’s been a breath of fresh air going off the past few years,”

“I think I was unsettled at Leeds. I went from Leigh to Leeds very quickly when I didn’t leave on the best of terms at Leeds.

“I have found a home for myself at Salford with a great coaching staff and crew.”

