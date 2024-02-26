Catalans Dragons captain Benjamin Garcia secures future with Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS captain Benjamin Garcia has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The France international has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2026 season.

Garcia, who previously played for Brisbane Broncos’ NYC side, arrived at the club in 2013. He returned to Australia in 2016, signing for the Penrith Panthers, but came back to the Dragons few months later and quickly became a key player for the French side.

Appointed captain in 2021, he helped the club to reach the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and 2023, making 200 Super League appearances for the club last season.

He has scored 36 tries in 226 games for Catalans Dragons.

Garcia said: “I’m very happy to extend my contract with the Dragons. I still have the same motivation and the same ambition to win a title with this club.

“There were a lot of changes during the off-season, but the group is still going strong together. Steve McNamara has also extended his contract, so there’s a clear project around him and Neil McIlroy and I want to be part of it.

Steve McNamara, Catalans Dragons’ head coach, said: “Ben continues to drive this team forward with his leadership both on and off the field. His personal performances over my time here have been exceptional and we are delighted he has agreed a new deal.”

