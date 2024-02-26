Warrington Wolves hooker Brad Dwyer joins Super League rivals

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed that Brad Dwyer has joined the club on an initial two week loan from Warrington Wolves.

Dwyer, 30, is a vastly experienced hooker with over 250 career appearances to his name. Currently in his second spell at Warrington, he also played with distinction for Leeds Rhinos with whom he won a Challenge Cup winner’s medal in 2020, and spent last season at Hull FC.

Leopards’ Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to welcome Brad to our club and would like to thank Sam Burgess and the Warrington club for enabling this move.

“With Edwin Ipape sustaining an injury in the opening game Brad will strengthen our options in a vital position.

“Brad is a skilful and dynamic player who will easily fit into our systems and this loan spell will benefit all parties. I am looking forward to seeing him in a Leopards jersey.”

