The next live BBC Super League fixture with TV coverage not included

THE BBC coverage of Super League has gone down a storm so far since the broadcasting giants signed a three-year deal with the sport.

That three-year contract with the BBC saw Channel 4’s coverage of Super League also come to an end after two years of superb action and commentary.

The BBC has already covered two games of rugby league live on a Saturday night, with Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors doing battle in front of the BBC cameras in Super League Round One and Wigan and Penrith Panthers going head-to-head in the World Club Challenge over the weekend.

The next live BBC fixture, however, will not be available on BBC Television as per Super League Round One and the World Club Challenge.

Instead, BBC Sport will stream the fixture between Salford Red Devils and Hull KR on Saturday 2 March – a 5.30pm kick-off – on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app.

That will see Paul Rowley’s men take on Willie Peters’ side for the first time on BBC with the Red Devils one win from two and Rovers two wins from two.

