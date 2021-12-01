Alex Walmsley awarded testimonial year at St Helens

Super League champions St Helens have awarded Alex Walmsley a testimonial year in 2022.

Next season will be his tenth at the club, having joined ahead of the 2013 season from Batley Bulldogs.

Walmsley has gone from strength to strength ever since, making 225 appearances to date for Saints and helping them claim four league titles and a Challenge Cup.

The prop forward has also been named in the Super League Dream Team three times, and made a total of ten international appearances for England and Great Britain.

“I’m honoured to have been awarded a testimonial year at St Helens,” said Walmsley. “Ever since I pulled on the famous Red Vee back 2012, I knew this was my home.

“The past nine years have truly been memorable and it doesn’t get much better than winning three Grand Finals in a row and a Challenge Cup. It’s what dreams are made of.

“The news that the club and the RFL have granted me a Testimonial Year is the icing on the cake and I am excited for the year ahead in 2022.”

St Helens chief executive Mike Rush added: “Alex has been a terrific servant for our club and he thoroughly deserves his Testimonial year.

“Both on and off the pitch Alex is a true professional and his performances on the field have been world class for a number of years.”

Walmsley will have a testimonial match at the beginning of next year, with details still to be announced.