Catalans Dragons duo and Warrington Wolves target reportedly told to find other Super League clubs

CATALANS Dragons duo and a Warrington Wolves target have reportedly been told to find other Super League clubs.

Those two players are Dylan Napa and Josh Drinkwater who have been told to move on despite still having a year left on their contracts.

That’s according to French newspaper L’Independant which has claimed that those departures will allow head coach Steve McNamara bring in three or four new recruits with one eye on potential World Cup stars.

If Napa and Drinkwater do leave the Stade Gilbert Brutus then that will bring the number of exits at the club to 12, making it one of the busiest off-seasons for the Dragons in recent history.

Of course, McNamara will be hoping that any recruits help the Catalans get back to being silverware contenders following a disappointing 2022 Super League season.

Among those departing are the likes of Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson who have both joined the Warrington Wolves whilst Joe Chan has left for the Melbourne Storm.

Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Mathieu Cozza, Corentin Le Cam, Florian Valhien and Romain Franco have also departed.