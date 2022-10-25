Wakefield Trinity announce exciting new Super League kit deal

WAKEFIELD Trinity have announced that Ellgren will be the club’s new playing kit sponsors.

CEO Michael Carter commented: “I’m delighted to partner up with local firm Ellgren.

“2023 sees us celebrate 150 years of existence and Ellgren have been brilliant in designing different ranges to commemorate that.

“This will give supporters far more choice and flexibility when it comes to the merchandise and I’m looking forward to us releasing our merchandise and jerseys in the coming days.”

Gareth Moore, Managing Director at Ellgren, added: “I’m delighted to be partnering up with Wakefield Trinity for the 2023 season and being part of the 150 year anniversary.

“We have built a good relationship with the club over the last 5 years and look forward to progressing that this year and taking the retail to the next level.

“I am really excited to see the reaction of the kits and the off-field ranges that our team have come up with!”