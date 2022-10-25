Why Leeds Rhinos’ new signing points to a key Leigh Leopards departure

LEEDS Rhinos’ overseas quota is now complete following the signing of Gold Coast Titans forward Sam Lisone.

Lisone replaces Bodene Thompson in the Leeds squad with Thompson’s future currently unknown, but the signing of Lisone also points to another fact.

That fact is that the Rhinos are no longer being linked with signing Leigh Leopards star Nene MacDonald whose squad number was confirmed with the Leigh club’s brand overhaul last week.

It also means that the Leopards now have eight players on their overseas quota – MacDonald, Tom Amone, John Asiata, Blake Ferguson, Ricky Leutele, Kai O’Donnell, Edwin Ipape and Ben Nakubuwai.

Of course, with Super League rules, it means that the Leopards will have to cut one of the eight from the squad, unless certain loopholes can be found as was the case with Lachlan Lam.

The newly re-branded Leopards have certainly made waves in the past few days, becoming one of the major talking points in rugby league as the club ditch the Centurions tag.

Ten new signings were announced at the club’s Super League launch last weekend with the likes of Matt Davis, Robbie Mulhern, Zak Hardaker and Gareth O’Brien joining.