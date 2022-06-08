Catalans Dragons forward makes loan switch to Barrow Raiders

Championship side Barrow Raiders have signed forward Mathieu Cozza from Catalans Dragons on an initial four-week loan.

The 22-year-old has made four first-team appearances for the Dragons to date, including one in Super League this season.

Cozza, who can play at prop or loose forward, has played much of the season for Catalans’s Reserves team, Saint-Estève XIII, in the French Elite 1 Championship but will now gain experience in the English second-tier.

Barrow, who are currently sixth in the Championship table, also say they hope to retain Cozza for the remainder of the year.

“We have been in the market for a middle for much of the season,” said Raiders chairman Steve Neale.

“We are delighted to have captured a player of his quality and cannot wait to welcome him to the Raiders ahead of this weekend’s game.”