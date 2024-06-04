Catalans Dragons forward Manu Ma’u set to depart Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Manu Ma’u is set to leave the club at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant which has claimed that the Tongan second-row powerhouse, who joined the Dragons ahead of the 2023 Super League season, will depart the Stade Gilbert Brutus once his contract comes to an end at the culmination of this season.

Ma’u has made just 12 appearances for the Dragons since joining from Hull FC, with injury often limiting the 35-year-old’s time on the field.

Despite those injury problems, Ma’u made 47 appearances for the Black and Whites over a three-year period after signing for the East Yorkshire club from NRL side Parramatta Eels.

At the Eels, the 35-year-old registered 115 appearances after debuting for the club back in 2014.

Ma’u is one of many departures that will occur from the French side at the end of the 2024 season, with Tom Davies joining Hull KR and Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone joining Wakefield Trinity.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast