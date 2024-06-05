“I don’t think what Hull FC are doing this year is right” – Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont takes another swipe at Hull FC

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has taken another swipe at Hull FC in view of the new IMG format in rugby league.

Beaumont publicly criticised Hull for the way in which they announced the signing of Leigh captain John Asiata, claiming that the Black and Whites had ‘thrown Asiata under a bus’.

Whilst Hull are building an impressive roster for next year and beyond – with Asiata joining the likes of Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes at the MKM Stadium in 2025 – their on-field demise has been well-documented.

And Beaumont has blasted the way in which Hull have gone about their business under the lack of promotion and relegation for Grade A clubs as things stand.

“If we were to finish bottom of the Super League, I would be saying I’d like to go back to the Championship because that’s where I think we should be. If we finish bottom and London finish above us, it wouldn’t be right morally for me to stay in and watch them get relegated,” Beaumont said in the latest Leopards’ Fan Question and Answer session.

“We’ll do what we can and fight and bring players in and do what you do to not finish bottom whilst also working on our off-field points for IMG

“I don’t think what Hull FC are doing this year is right. That’s nothing to do with John Asiata or any other players that may or may not sign from us. I won’t go over old ground, I’m really pleased for John.

“But to clear all your decks out and be interested in how you’re going to make a profit and not be bothered because there’s no relegation is not sport. It’s not right and it shouldn’t be rewarded.

“On the opposite end of the spectrum you’ve got London who came in knowing that they had no hope but they’re fighting and they’re trying and trying not to finish bottom.

“I just think that’s one element why this kind of no relegation and scoring thing just doesn’t work. whether other clubs would do that or not I’m not trying to just single Hull FC out but nobody else has done it.”

