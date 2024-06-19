Catalans Dragons forward reportedly homesick and wants out of Super League contract

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Siosiua Taukeiaho is reportedly homesick and wants out of his contract at the Super League club.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that the 32-year-old is keen to reunite with the southern hemisphere after an injury-plagued two seasons in the south of France.

Taukeiaho made the move to the Dragons ahead of the 2023 Super League season, but the former Tonga powerhouse has suffered with injury during his time with Catalans.

In fact, injury concerns were so much that Taukeiaho’s impending move to the Canterbury Bulldogs late last season was cut off after he failed a medical.

Now, though, the 32-year-old is reportedly holding out for Sydney Roosters linchpin Luke Keary to make the move to the Dragons which would open the door for Taukeiaho’s exit.

Keary’s move to Catalans was first reported by Rugby League Live, with the wily halfback linked with a shock retirement backflip, despite still having one year to go on his Roosters contract.

