Super League-linked Adam Doueihi signs surprising one-year deal

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Wests Tigers star Adam Doueihi has signed a one-year deal with the club for the 2025 NRL season.

Rugby League Live had previously revealed that Doueihi had been offered to Super League clubs following a number of injury problems giving the Tigers a salary headache.

The extension is said to only be worth around $150,000 per season and the Tigers were the only offer the club were interested in handing the Lebanese international a contract.

Since joining the Tigers back in 2020, Doueihi has made over 50 appearances.

“It’s been a very long road back from injury for Adam and it was so pleasing to see him back out there last weekend,” Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said in a statement.

“He is a tremendously talented footballer whose resilience and mental toughness cannot be questioned. And more importantly, he is a very good person.”

