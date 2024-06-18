Leigh Leopards hit with potential stumbling block over new Super League signing

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been hit with a potential stumbling block over target David Armstrong.

The Newcastle Knights fullback has been heavily linked with a move to the Leopards, with the money offered to the 23-year-old considerably more than what the Knights had been prepared to pay for a new contract, despite the two parties entering conversations last month.

The Leopards had been hunting Armstrong at the beginning of the 2024 Super League season after injuries to Gareth O’Brien and Zak Hardaker.

However, a move for the 23-year-old was not forthcoming with Leigh unable to move a quota player on as Armstrong made it into the Newcastle first-team following the injury to superstar Kalyn Ponga.

Now, though, the Daily Telegraph has revealed that Leigh may well have hit an obstacle in the potential signing of the flyer, with the Knights contemplating whether or not to hold Armstrong to his contract.

Armstrong verbally agreed to stay at the Knights for the next two seasons, but had his head turned by a mammoth offer from the Leopards.

It remains to be seen what Newcastle will do, but we haven’t heard the end of this story.

