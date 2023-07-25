Wakefield Trinity swoop for Super League hooker on loan deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued to bolster their Super League squad for the end-of-season run-in with the signing of a rival hooker.

Head coach Mark Applegarth has been scouring the market in recent months and he has now brought in Catalans Dragons hooker Ugo Tison on a month-long loan deal.

Tison joins Innes Senior in joining Trinity in recent days.

Hailing from France, the hooker/stand-off started his career in Rugby League at Saint-Esteve XIII Catalan before joining the Dragons on a permanent deal in 2022.

Tison made his full debut with the club against Wigan Warriors in the same season, whilst also featuring on the national stage in France’s international against England earlier this year.

However, now, the 22-year-old heads to West Yorkshire, signing with Trinity on a month-long loan deal, adding extra cover to the number nine and halves spots as well as any injuries picked up over the next four weeks.

Speaking on his arrival, Trinity head coach, Mark Applegarth, said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to get Ugo on board.

“With Morgan Smith out for the season and a couple of lads returning from injuries we felt it was important to bring in some cover in the hooker and half position in the shot term .

“I am looking forward to working with him over the next month.”

Tison cannot wait to get started at Belle Vue: “I’m happy to be here, I hope we will win as many games as possible. I understand that I need to train hard and make a positive impact on the pitch.

“I feel that I am a simple player, priding myself on good vision and solid defence. I hope my visit will be positive for Wakefield.”