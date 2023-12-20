Jack Welsby signs long-term marquee deal with St Helens

ST HELENS have tied superstar Jack Welsby down to a long-term marquee deal until 2027.

The 22-year-old fullback has brought an end to speculation of a move to the NRL by committing to St Helens for another two years beyond his existing contract.

Welsby has already won three Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup, and a World Club Challenge on his record.

He said: “I am over the moon it’s done with now and I can get my head into pre-season and the New Year.

“It was a decision I had to make and I’m glad that I’ve made the decision that I have, and I’m going to be around all my best mates and a really good club.

“Everyone at St Helens expects to win trophies, whether it’s the fans, the players, the coaches, or the backroom staff. Everyone’s expecting for you to go out and win at a weekend and then win on the big night at Old Trafford.

“That sort of expectation, it’s hard sometimes, but it’s what I want, I want that pressure and that’s where I feel like I play my best rugby.”

Welsby’s deal is good news for the Super League competition as a whole.

“The NRL’s a massive competition and everyone sees it as that, but I believe that Super League can be that and we’ve just got to work towards it,” added Welsby, who twice captained England this year.

“Sometimes the speculation that comes with the NRL and stuff is not just as simple as going to sign at a different club, it’s a lot of things.

“It’s on the other side of the world, it’s tough and the timing’s got to be right – it’s got to be perfect. But for me, it was always going to be St Helens.”

Saints head coach Paul Wellens said: “This is excellent news for the club, and something we have always prided ourselves on at Saints is bringing through young players into our team with our Academy systems and Jack has done that to go on to be one of the best players in the competition.

“It’s harder in the current climate to keep your best players, but it is something that Saints has had real success with. Jack now becomes the latest of a long line of players who have committed their long-term futures here.

“He is an absolute pleasure to work with, that is why everyone involved at St Helens is so delighted he has chosen to commit his future with us for the next four years. For a 22-year old he’s mature beyond his years and a real leader within our group despite being so young.”

𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗕𝗬 ✍ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣#COYS pic.twitter.com/ZSNcWcLmAk

— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) December 20, 2023

