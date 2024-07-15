Catalans Dragons launch hunt for new signings after three players sacked for attending pop concert

BY STEVE BRADY

CATALANS have launched a Drag-net for new recruits after sacking three first-team players for attending a pop concert when they should have been training.

Siua Taukeiaho, Jayden Nikorima and Damel Diakhate were all dismissed after allegedly feigning illness to avoid training (plus an official club trip to Toulouse for the France-England international) to attend a pop concert on June 29th.

Coach Steve McNamara admitted it had been a “difficult” week and that it may be impossible to find replacements at this stage of the season.

Speaking after Saturday’s 20-0 win over Salford Red Devils in Perpignan, McNamara said, “We set certain standards at this organisation which we are really proud of and if you fail to adhere to them, there is a punishment.

“I don’t like it; I don’t like the whole situation but it happened and we had to deal with it.

“We’ve got the opportunity to replace those players in terms of salary cap and quota spaces. But it’s complicated in terms of who is available and also the business we have already done for next year.

“We will look and if it happens, it happens, if not we’ve got other young players here who will get an opportunity.”

The dismissals were a dark end to a bright week for the French club, who announced two headline signings for 2025.

Former Dragon Elliott Whitehead will return on a one-season deal after nine years in the NRL with Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters’ scrum-half Luke Keary has signed a two-year deal at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Whitehead said, “Having seen how Catalans have grown since I left, I can’t wait to come back and hopefully help bring some more success to the south of France.”

Whitehead made his professional debut at hometown club Bradford Bulls under coach McNamara and joined Catalans in 2013, attracting the attention of the NRL, signing for the Raiders in 2016 and becoming club captain.

McNamara said, “Elliott is a great signing for the Dragons. His quality, experience and leadership will be huge for us. His Rugby League instincts and intuition are something you cannot coach. And Luke will be a sensational addition to our team next season. He is an outstanding player, leader and person.”

Keary, 32, who has changed his mind on plans to retire at the end of this season, said, “I’m really excited to join the Dragons. I am looking forward to contributing to the club’s success.”

Catalans leapfrogged Salford into fifth position in the Super League table on Saturday night and coach McNamara was happy with the two league points but disappointed that his team wasn’t more clinical in its approach.

He said, “First half we had lots of energy, we looked excited to play the game, with or without the ball, we got the scoreboard going. But the second half there were so many errors from ourselves which left a frustrating feeling at the end of the game.

“The intent was there after the interval but our errors gave us little chance to attack.

“But we’ve won three games straight and we’ve got ourselves back in the frame and beat two teams who were sat above us in the last two weeks, so we’re pretty pleased.”

McNamara looks likely to lose winger Fouad Yaha as he prepares for the trip to Castleford on Sunday after the French international picked up a hamstring injury against Salford.

