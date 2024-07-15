Warrington Wolves centre Toby King suggests bizarre double points wildcard rule

WARRINGTON WOLVES centre Toby King has suggested a new Super League ruling that would certainly attract controversy if it was ever brought in.

King, on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, was asked about what rule he would bring in to the game to make it more interesting.

Out of left field, the former Wigan Warriors loanee responded with a double point wildcard idea.

Here, he explains what it would look like: “On a quiz night, you have a joker round so in the season, every team gets one wildcard,” King said.

“They can use it whenever they want. It gets you double points, but this is the catch, if you lose, you lose minus two points.

“If you think, ‘I fancy St Helens today, they’ve got a weak team out’ then it motivates people in the changing rooms.

“They (Saints) will go, these lads have just used the wildcard on us.”

It would be interesting to see if Super League would ever introduce something as wacky as this, but it certainly will get people talking!

