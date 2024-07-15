Hull FC forward accused of grabbing testicles of Hull KR man in Super League derby

BY STEPHEN IBBETSON

HULL KR captain Elliot Minchella accused Brad Fash of grabbing his testicles during Saturday’s Hull derby.

Both players were shown yellow cards by referee Chris Kendall in the 39th minute of the match, which Rovers won 24-10, after one of several scuffles involving the pair.

Minchella made the allegation against Hull FC forward Fash to Kendall, who said he did not see the incident, before leaving the field.

Shortly beforehand, a late tackle by Fash, standing in as Hull FC’s captain, sparked a clash, while several minutes earlier Minchella and Fash were seen grappling on the floor off the ball.

“I think there’s a photo doing the rounds of me getting grabbed in a certain area of my body, which is unacceptable in my opinion,” said Minchella, who returned to score a match-clinching try, after the match.

“The game is tough enough as it is. It doesn’t need stuff like that.”

The two players have history – in the Good Friday game of 2022, Minchella accused Fash of biting him, but the Hull man was found not guilty by a tribunal.

Fash could face a lengthy suspension if charged and found guilty of a testicle grab, with players receiving bans of between eight and ten matches in recent years for such an offence.

Hull FC were approached for comment.

