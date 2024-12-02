Championship club set for new state-of-the-art facility as chief outlines how IMG grade will be improved

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE director of sport Cedric Garcia is promising a younger, faster and more mobile squad.

He told League Express: “We’re very happy with the group. The players who have left have been with the blessing of the club, we haven’t lost anyone who was part of our plans.

“We have renewed many contracts and we want to bring down the average age of the squad. We want a game plan based on speed and movement.

“The club is making a big investment in a new centralised training centre, which will be delivered in January.

“We will have a really excellent facility to bring all our players and strengths together at one venue.

“We’re happy where we are at the moment and as a sporting club and we can’t wait to get out there and win the competition.

“We know what we need to do to get those extra 0.25 points for the grading and it starts by lifting the trophy.

“Once the RFL release their new criteria for grading for 2026, we will have individual working groups on each of them to see exactly where we can grab some more points.

“It’s a challenge but we’ve always been up for a challenge. Our coach Sylvain Houles was already signed on for the mission and he’ll be keeping his full staff.

“We know we’re not far off, and what’s more, we know what we need to do to get over the line.”

