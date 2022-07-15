Catalans Dragons make call on Ben Garcia as squads named for Salford Red Devils tie

Catalans Dragons captain Ben Garcia has not been selected in their 21-man squad ahead of Sunday’s Super League trip to Salford Red Devils.

Garcia suffered a horrific ear injury in Catalans’ Magic Weekend defeat to Warrington Wolves but remarkably hoped to play again this week.

However, Steve McNamara has held him back in one of three changes to his squad, with Romain Franco and Tiaki Chan also dropping out.

Sam Kasiano returns following a suspension while Dean Whare and Julian Bousquet also return to contention.

Arthur Mourgue (ankle), Tom Davies (knee), Mike McMeeken (thumb) and Jordan Dezaria (foot) remain unavailable along with the banned Michael McIlorum and Dylan Napa.

Salford could hand a debut to Ben Hellewell in the fixture, with the centre named in Paul Rowley’s 19-man squad following his loan move from Featherstone Rovers.

The Red Devils have lost Harvey Livett and Tyler Dupree to knee injuries, while Sitaleki Akauola begins a two-game ban.

Danny Addy returns after four matches out with a hamstring injury but Salford remain without Shane Wright (hamstring), James Greenwood (ankle), King Vuniyayawa (pec), Jack Wells (unknown), Dan Sarginson (shoulder) and Morgan Escare (thumb).

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons – AJ Bell Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 33 Ben Hellewell.

Catalans: 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Seguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 Cesar Rouge, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.