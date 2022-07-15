Toulouse Olympique secure ex-Super League winner on new deal

Toulouse Olympique forward Dom Peyroux has signed a new contract to remain at the club for at least another season.

The 33-year-old joined Toulouse from St Helens ahead of the 2021 season and helped them achieve promotion to Super League.

Peyroux, a former Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors player, has agreed to extend his deal for 2023, with the option of a further year.

“My family and I are happy to stay in Toulouse,” said Peyroux, who has represented the Cook Islands and Samoa internationally and won two Super League titles in his time at Saints.

“I am very grateful to be part of this adventure with this team.

“I wanted to thank the coach (Sylvain Houles) and the club for believing in me and my abilities. I will now do everything I can to help him maintain his place in the Super League.”

Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain added: “The extension of Dom shows that he believes in our project.

“Seeing a player with such a record continue the adventure with us is very rewarding and proves that he and his family feel good in our club.”