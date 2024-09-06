Catalans Dragons make ‘world-class’ addition from NRL

CATALANS DRAGONS have appointed Sydney Roosters’ strength and conditioning coach as their new head of performance.

Ryan Whitley has also previously worked for another NRL club, Brisbane Broncos, as well as rugby union side Cardiff Blues.

The Irish-born coach, who has a French mother, will join Catalans for next season.

He will be assisted by two strength and conditioning coaches, Mathias Pala – who has headed the department since Matt Parr left to return to Leicester Tigers – and Tom Roberts.

Head coach Steve McNamara said: “Ryan is a world-class addition to our staff and as, if not more, important as any other signing we have made for 2025.

“The work he has done both with the Broncos and Roosters in the NRL is highly recognised and he along with Mathias Pala and Tom Roberts will form an outstanding performance department.”

Whitley said: “I am proud and excited to embark on a new chapter with the Catalans Dragons. It is a great responsibility to deliver continued and sustained growth with such a great club.

“I am also enthusiastic about the opportunity of joining and complementing an already established coaching and performance staff, with the aim of driving standards leading to on-field success.

“The unique opportunity to help develop an environment that harvests self-improvement and cultural diversity in the region is of upmost importance.

“I look forward to representing the club, staff and players with commitment, passion and great esteem.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast