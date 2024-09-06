Shaun Wane names England squad ahead of Samoa series

SHAUN WANE has named an experienced England performance squad in the build-up to their two-match home series with Samoa.

Junior Nsemba is the only new face in the 31-man squad after the 20-year-old’s impressive season with Wigan Warriors.

Nsemba’s club team-mate Liam Marshall, Super League’s top try-scorer this year, is the only other uncapped player in the squad, having only previously played in an unofficial game against Fiji before the last World Cup.

Wigan have the most representatives of any club with seven, while Warrington Wolves have six, St Helens four and Hull KR three.

Six players from the NRL have been named in the squad – Sydney Roosters duo Victor Radley and Dom Young, Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, Newcastle Knights’ Kai Pearce-Paul, South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess, and Morgan Smithies of Canberra Raiders.

Tommy Makinson, who is leaving St Helens for Catalans Dragons at the end of the season, has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.

Alex Walmsley is among the other notable omissions, while fellow Saint George Delaney is one of seven players from England’s squad for the mid-season international against France who have dropped out.

Matty Nicholson is not included, nor is fellow forward James McDonnell, while Ash Handley, Brad O’Neill, Sam Wood and Oliver Wilson miss out through injury.

But there is a recall for 37-year-old Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill.

Wane said: “I’m pleased to have been able to put together a strong and talented squad as we look ahead to the end-of-season Test matches against Samoa.

“There have been several players who have been performing consistently in both the Betfred Super League and the NRL and it has given me some real competition for places.

“With a few weeks still left in both domestic campaigns, I am expecting these players to continue to stand up at the business end of the season and earn their place in the final squad I assemble to face Samoa.

“There is definitely a bit of history and rivalry between ourselves and the Samoans following the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 (when England lost their semi-final), and we will be hoping people come out to support us as we look for a series victory on home soil.”

England will play Samoa on Sunday, October 27 (2.30pm) at The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, and on Saturday, November 2 (2.30pm) at AMT Headingley in Leeds.

England 31-man performance squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Warrington Wolves), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Sydney Roosters).

