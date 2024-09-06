Seaton withdraw from 2024 NCL campaign

Tomorrow’s fixture (Saturday 7 September 2024) between Milford and Seaton Rangers in the National Conference League’s Third Division is off.

The NCL’s Administrator Alan Smith revealed: “Seaton are not able to finish the season due to the number of players not available now. Their two remaining games will be awarded to their opposition 34-9, which is the average points conceded and scored (by Seaton) in each (of their) games.”

Rangers are currently second-from-bottom of the table, with one victory in 17 outings. Their only other outstanding fixture, which is now cancelled, was at bottom side Featherstone Lions (a game that had originally been scheduled for Saturday 3 August).