Catalans Dragons man Ugo Tison signs for Super League rivals on permanent deal

LONDON BRONCOS have announced that Ugo Tison has joined the club on a permanent deal from Catalans Dragons.

The 22-year old hooker or half-back joined on an initial month loan in April but will now be staying at the club until at least the end of the season.

The French international has featured in every game since arriving in London including the recent victory over Hull FC.

