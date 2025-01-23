League Express Podcast 73 with York RLFC Chairman Clint Goodchild

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and Martyn Sadler are joined by the York RLFC Chairman Clint Goodchild to discuss York’s quest to reach Super League status, the club’s goals for 2025 and when they expect to be promoted to the top tier.

We discuss Clint’s business career, his humble upbringing in a small regional town in Western Queensland and what persuaded him to buy York in 2022.

We discuss the future of the sport and, given Clint’s experience in the USA, whether the game could be sold to American fans.

And we focus on the success of the York Valkyrie.