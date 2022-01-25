Josh and Scott Drinkwater to spearhead German challenge for 2025 World Cup

Josh Drinkwater and his NRL star brother Scott will spearhead a German invasion of the Rugby League World Cup in France.

The 31-year-old Catalans Dragons scrum-half is of German descent and he is keen to establish a national squad for the 2025 tournament.

He told League Express, “I’ve already committed to playing for Germany and next year my younger brother (24-year-old Scott Drinkwater who plays full-back or stand-off for NRL side North Queensland Cowboys) and I are going to try and help them qualify for 2025.”

The Dragons’ Australian number seven has returned to his roots in Europe and is loving every minute of his time in France.

He said, “My grandad is German, he moved to Australia during the war, so we’ve got full heritage to be part of a national side.

“I’m very lucky to have that dual citizenship and the German passport has been a real help while playing here in Europe.

“We’re going to try and get Germany into the Rugby League World Cup here in France in 2025.

“That’s what I’d really like but if that doesn’t happen I might put my hand up for the French team. Trouble is, there are so many good young French kids coming through I probably wouldn’t stand a chance.”

Drinkwater is in his fourth pre-season for Catalans and is linking up with his second high profile NRL halfback after Mitchell Pearce replaced James Maloney in the number six jersey at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

He said, “It’s pretty incredible that I’ve had a couple of years alongside Jimmy and now Mitch is here.

“I grew up watching those two boys coming through the ranks and it’s really strange that I got the chance to play alongside both of them here in France.

“They bring bags of experience and it’s a pleasure to be in the same team as them.

“Obviously me and Jimmy pulled up one short in the Grand Final last year so the plan is for me and Mitch to go one further this time around.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.