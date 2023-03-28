Catalans Dragons plotting return to Barcelona’s Nou Camp as Super League club brings in remarkable record funding

CATALANS DRAGONS are plotting a return to Barcelona’s Nou Camp with the Super League bringing in remarkable record funding from sponsors.

Back in May 18, 2019, the Dragons hosted Wigan Warriors at the home of the Catalan football giants with 31,555 spectators making the trip to the Nou Camp.

Now, according to La Depeche, the club are wanting to return at some date in the future with the Dragons’ President Bernard Guasch a guest at the recent Barcelona-Real Madrid El Classico game.

The good news for Catalans keeps on coming, however, with the club confirming that they have passed the 300 private sponsors mark this season which have exceeded €5 million in funding – a record for the French side.

The Dragons were also boosted by the news that a major broadcast deal has been signed with the main Catalunya TV channel, TV3, with the club already being part of the successful launch of national French coverage through L’Equipe in the win over Wigan Warriors.

Catalans Dragons Fixtures scheduled on TV3:

25.03.2023: Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

08.04.2023: Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

05.05.2023: Catalans Dragons vs St Helens

03.06.2023: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons