Andy Last on Castleford Tigers job prospects following Warrington Wolves hammering

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim head coach Andy Last has admitted that last week’s 38-0 drubbing by Warrington Wolves has done his chances of getting the job on a permanent basis some harm.

Prior to that nilling at The Jungle, Last had inspired Castleford to a 14-8 win over Leeds Rhinos.

However, the former Hull FC assistant believes the manner of performance has done little to improve his chances of gaining a permanent role.

“They’ve kept their distance from me after Friday night’s game,” Last joked.

“When I walk in and try to make eye contact, they turn their back and walk into office! That doesn’t bode very well.

“I haven’t had any chats with them with regards to the position. I’ve just got to keep working hard, try and pull the group together and try and get more out of the group.

We’ve been inconsistent for two or three years and what we are striving for is consistency in performance.”

Asked if the result had harmed his chances, Last responded: “It’s got to have, hasn’t it?

“The manner of performance wasn’t good. You are playing in front of a good crowd that has turned up and they didn’t see what they expected to see with effort.

“Albeit we got it against Leeds and everyone was saying how good it was. They saw the passion from me and the players but good players do it each week.

“We weren’t able to hit those markers against Warrington and we’ve got to hit those against Catalans.”