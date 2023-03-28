President’s Cup special postponed

The Men’s President’s Cup double-header, which had been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday 29 March 2023) at Rochdale Mayfield, will not be going ahead as planned.

In the light of weather forecasts, the opening games of this year’s competition have been postponed to help protect the pitch ahead of Mayfield’s Betfred Challenge Cup round four tie with Newcastle Thunder on Saturday (2 April).

The fixtures, between England Universities and Great Britain Police, and Great Britain Teachers and UK Armed Forces, will now be played – still at Mayfield – on Wednesday 10 May.