Catalans Dragons prop Jordan Dezaria makes loan move to Super League rivals

CATALANS DRAGONS prop Jordan Dezaria has made a loan move to Castleford Tigers.

The 28-year-old has played 75 games for the Dragons over two spells, but he has found chances limited during the 2025 Super League season.

As such, Dezaria will now link up with the Tigers ahead of their Easter clash with Wakefield Trinity on Thursday evening.

Castleford have been crying out for new firepower in the forward pack following the exit of Liam Watts and the injury to Brad Singleton – and Dezaria will certainly go some way to fixing that.

The Tigers are also thought to have completed a deal for former Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.