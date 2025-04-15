Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin makes loan move to Super League side

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Harvey Makin has made a loan move to Salford Red Devils.

Makin, 21, represented Wigan St Jude’s in his amateur days before signing his first contract at the Warriors in 2020, but is yet to make his senior debut for the Super League side

In 2024, after spells on loan with Barrow Raiders and Bradford Bulls, Makin enjoyed a spell with the London Broncos, where he made seven Super League appearances.

Makin goes straight into the squad for a potential debut ahead of Salford’s clash at the Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.