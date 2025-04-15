Six countries have places confirmed for Wheelchair World Cup

THE International Rugby League have confirmed six of the eight nations that will take part in the wheelchair tournament at next year’s World Cup.

It has been confirmed that Australia, England, France and Wales all qualify after reaching the semi-finals of the previous World Cup in 2022.

Australia are hosting the 2026 event, alongside the men’s and women’s tournaments, while England are defending champions after beating France to win the title three years ago in Manchester.

In addition, New Zealand and the USA have been awarded places at the tournament.

New Zealand, nicknamed the Wheel Kiwis, only contested their first internationals last autumn, playing twice against neighbours Australia.

The USA Wheel Hawks made their international debut at the 2022 World Cup – winning their first match against Scotland – and played Wales twice last year.

New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters said: “We are excited about the opportunity for the Wheel Kiwis to play in their inaugural RLWC in Australia 2026.

“We have witnessed the growth of Wheelchair Rugby League over recent years, and as a country that prides itself on inclusivity are proud to be a part of the growth of this part of the game.

“It will certainly be a challenge competing against the top countries in the world, but we love a challenge.”

USA Rugby League chair Matt Goschnick said: “We hope to leverage our participation in the World Cup not only to raise awareness and grow the game, but to build an inclusive community that creates new fans, inspires new players, and supports our patriotic veteran population – over 5.5 million of whom live with service-connected disabilities.

“Through Wheelchair Rugby League, we hope to aid reintegration, restore confidence, and open doors to new opportunities.

“Our mission is not just to compete at the highest level, but to create lasting impact, empower individuals, and expand the reach of this incredible sport across the United States.”

The final two places will be decided by an application and invitation process, according to the IRL.

It will likely be two of Ireland – who are currently ranked third in the world – Scotland and Spain, all of whom played at the previous World Cup.