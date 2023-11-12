Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho still yet to be released from Super League contract

CATALANS DRAGONS prop Siosiua Taukeiaho is still yet to be released from his Super League contract.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has reported that the former Sydney Roosters prop has yet to secure a release despite there already being claims that a two-year deal with NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs had been agreed.

The Herald reported that it has left Taukeiaho’s immediate future up in the air with the forward keen to return to Australia for family reasons.

Back in August, Catalans owner Bernard Guasch said that the club wouldn’t stand in the Tongan international’s way: “We’ve had a discussion with Siua and we understand his decision to return to Australia.”

Another obstacle to Taukeiaho’s proposed move to Canterbury is the fact that the Belmore club needs to vacate one of their top 30 roster spots for the 2024 season, with recent signings Josh Curran, Kurt Mann, Drew Hutchison, Jake Turpin and Poasa Faamausili filling the quota.

The 31-year-old played minimal games for the Dragons during the 2023 Super League season after injuries hit hard, but he did turn out for Catalans in their Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors.

