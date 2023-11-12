Newcastle Knights rocked by serious injury to ex-Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS have been rocked by the serious injury to former Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that Pearce-Paul may require foot surgery and could miss the start of the 2024 NRL season.

The London-born forward only arrived in Australia last week, but Knights chiefs were apparently shocked when they put Pearce-Paul through a series of tests.

“His foot has serious problems and we are still doing tests but at this early stage it doesn’t look good,” a Knights source told WWOS.

“If he needs surgery he probably won’t be fit for the early stages of the season.

“He pulled out of the Test series against Tonga hoping to get the foot right but we are getting reports that he played a lot of last season with pain-killing needles at Wigan, which we are not very happy about.

“Hopefully he can get over it and avoid the knife.

“We will just have to wait and see.”

Pearce-Paul’s legacy at Wigan was confirmed in the 2023 Grand Final success over Catalans Dragons.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.