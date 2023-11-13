Rugby union convert and ex-Sydney Roosters starlet would consider future Super League move

RUGBY UNION convert and former Sydney Roosters starlet Vuate Karawalevu would consider a future Super League move.

The 22-year-old fullback or winger, who is currently plying his trade with 15-man code side New South Wales Waratahs, left the Roosters and rugby league earlier this year after finding opportunities at a premium with Trent Robinson’s side in the NRL.

Karawalevu had failed to make a first-team appearance for the Chooks after excelling for the Kaiviti Silktails in the Ron Massey Cup competition before moving on to the Roosters’ Jersey Flegg competition.

He also had a stint with the Roosters feeder club, the North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup last year.

In 2022, Karawalevu made his international debut for the Fiji Bati in the rescheduled Rugby League World Cup match against Italy, as the starlet went on to make three appearances for his nation during the tournament.

And, despite making the move to the 15-man code, Karawalevu has told League Express that he would consider a future move to Super League if a club came looking.

