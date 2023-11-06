Ethan Ryan keen to drive Salford Red Devils upwards

ETHAN RYAN has promised to bring a little bit extra to Salford as coach Paul Rowley tries to propel the Red Devils, who have tied down star fullback Ryan Brierley to a three-year contract extension, back into the play-off mix.

His side missed out by a place and two points this year, and the club has since sold star men Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers to Leeds, making the Brierley development a big boost.

Halfback Croft and hooker Ackers are sure to be big losses for Rowley, but the arrival of Ireland fullback or winger Ryan on a three-year deal after that of Papua New Guinea outside back Nene Macdonald on four-year terms has provided a welcome pick-me-up.

Macdonald has been in action for the Kumuls in the Pacific Bowl, helping them to a 32-12 victory against Fiji on Sunday in Port Moresby.

Ryan left Hull KR at the end of the season after scoring 22 tries in 43 appearances over four years since switching from Bradford, where he chalked up an incredible 89 tries in 98 games and played alongside Salford assistant coach Kurt Haggerty.

The Halifax-born 27-year-old played junior rugby for Queensbury and West Bowling and spent time at Keighley before joining Bradford’s Academy, making his first-team debut in 2016.

“I can play wing or fullback, so can add a lot in attack,” he said.

“From the outside looking in, I love how Salford play, the style of rugby under Paul Rowley.

“That attacking flair was a big factor. It’s the type of rugby I like and will suit my game a lot.

“And I pride myself on the little efforts that probably go unnoticed sometimes.

“I think the little one percenters, helping out the team in the little ways I can all over the field, is what fans will see from me.”

Salford have also signed former St Helens forward Matty Foster, 22, and 18-year-old Leeds halfback Kai Morgan on one-year deals and agreed a contract extension for next season with backrower Ben Hellewell, 31.

