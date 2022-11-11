Catalans Dragons release home and away kits for Super League 2023

CATALANS Dragons have released their home and away kits for the 2023 Super League season.
The Dragons will play at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in the traditional white jersey, with the blood and gold chevron at home and with the red jersey away.
Catalans have enjoyed a reputation for bringing out brilliant shirts since they joined Super League back in the 2000s and their 2023 jerseys are no different.
