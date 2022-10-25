Catalans Dragons reportedly set for ‘three or four’ key Super League signings

CATALANS Dragons endured a mixed 2022 Super League season by their standards.

After securing a top four spot and therefore a home play-off game, the French side were knocked off at the Stade Gilbert Brutus by Leeds Rhinos.

It was a disappointing end to what had been a stellar opening half of the 2022 season, now Steve McNamara and the Catalans club are determined to rectify that with a number of big departures and signings.

Already on their way into the club are Siosiua Taukeiaho and Manu Ma’u whilst the like of Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson and Dean Whare have all departed.

And according to French newspaper L’Independant, Catalans are willing to let Josh Drinkwater and Dylan Napa in a bid to rejuvenate the club.

The paper has claimed that those departures will allow head coach Steve McNamara bring in three or four new recruits, with the club currently eyeing up potential stars from the World Cup.

Ma’u and Taukeiaho take up two quota spots with Tyrone May the third and Mitchell Pearce the fourth. As things stand, with Whare, Kasiano and Samisoni Langi all leaving and Napa and Drinkwater potentially heading out, it would give McNamara three quota spots to use.

L’Independant has stated: “The management told Dylan Napa and Josh Drinkwater that they would not be retained despite a year of contract, which brings the number of departures to twelve pending the recruitment of three to four additional player.”

Who those three to four additional players will be remains to be seen, but the Dragons are not messing about for 2023.